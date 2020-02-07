Confirming 12 cases of coronavirus in the US, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spearheading the US response said that they are preparing to battle the coronavirus outbreak "as if it is a pandemic".
"We are preparing as if it is a pandemic, while hoping it is not," Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on Thursday.
The 12th and latest case in the US comes from Wisconsin. The patient is a woman who travelled to Beijing and "interacted with family members who had coronavirus". All US patients are "clinically improving", Messonnier told IANS.
She said the CDC has developed a coronavirus diagnostic kit and the first 200 will be despatched to the US domestic laboratories and another 200 will be distributed to selected international laboratories. "Each test kit can perform 700 to 800 patient samples," she said.
The novel coronavirus, which initially broke out in China, has infected more than 28,200 people globally. The term 'pandemic' itself does not speak of the severity of the coronavirus in the US.