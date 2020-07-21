Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 produces immunity in mice, new study finds

Washington - A new nanoparticle vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has shown hints of protection and immunity by safely eliciting the production of antibodies and antiviral T cell responses in mice and pigtail macaques, according to a new preclinical study published on Monday in Science Translational Medicine.

The vaccine generated robust immune responses with a single injection in mice - an important goal for vaccine researchers. Although more studies are needed to establish its protection, the vaccine represents a promising candidate for a badly needed, practical vaccine for Covid-19.

The research team, led by Jesse Erasmus at the Department of Microbiology, University of Washington, formulated a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 based on repRNAs, the molecules that tend to generate stronger immune responses compared with the mRNAs used in more conventional vaccines.

Their vaccine, named repRNA-CoV2S, includes repRNAs based on sequences from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein - which allows the virus to enter human cells - alongside an emulsion of nanoparticles that enhance the vaccine's immunogenicity and stability.

The researchers saw that a single injection produced large amounts of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in mice and adding a booster injection heightened the vaccine's effects in older rodents and generated strong responses from T cells in the spleen and lungs.