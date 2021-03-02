Vagina-scented face masks are a thing and, yes, they’re selling like hot cakes

About a week ago a video clip of a woman wearing her thong as a mask in a grocery store went viral after she was told by staff to put on a face covering. The clip, which was reportedly recorded at a Pick n Pay store, drew the ire of many South Africans. As the country struggles with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, not wearing a mask in public has become a criminal offence in South Africa and carries a R1 500 penalty. But what many struggled with was the fact that she went as far as wearing her underwear over her mouth and face. If you thought that was bizarre, it gets even weirder.

Introducing vagina-scented masks…

New Jersey native Angela Anderson has been making a killing with her online business. The 55-year-old founded Coronapussy, a company that sells vagina-smelling face masks for $4.99 (about R80).

The strangest thing is that she managed to sell 500 in the first 24 hours.

Anderson thought of the idea after being fired from her hotel job, foolishumor.com reported, and decided on supplementing her income by designing a mask different from any other.

“Next week we’ll release another 500 units for sale at the same price, they’re not made fast… otherwise the aroma disappear in a few hours,” she told the online publication.

We know what you’re thinking: how does she acquire that “authentic” smell for her masks?

She explained that a fine cloth is placed in the vagina for two hours and then glued inside the mask.

“With (these) face masks you can be protected and also enjoy that vaginal smell that people love. This idea is working out,” she said.

And apparently business has been booming for Anderson. So much so that she plans to add a penis-scented mask to her collection.