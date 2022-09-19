Vaginal health: What not to do ’down there’

The evolution of women's collective health is heavily reliant on what we are willing to share with our mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, and, of course, intimate partners. Every woman should be concerned about her vaginal health, but what exactly does that entail?

Whether or not you are of reproductive age, maintaining proper vulva hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of vaginal infections. Your vagina is a delicate area, but fortunately, keeping proper hygiene is really easy. Vaginas are remarkable, so it's no surprise that they clean themselves! They have their own pH balance in order to remain clean and healthy. That is, they control the number of bacteria they produce. The most important part about vaginal hygiene is maintaining its pH. A normal vaginal pH tends to be slightly acidic and when this is thrown off, women start to experience symptoms of infections. These symptoms might include irritation, itchiness and pain.

By removing your pubic hair, you put yourself at risk for illnesses such skin infections, razor burn, scars, and infections from hair removal treatments with irritating ingredients. Picture by Marvin Meyer/unsplash Every organ in our bodies is self-regulating, even something as seemingly harmless as pubic hair is there for our protection. For example, we like shaving, but pubes are there for a reason, such as shielding and acting as a protective barrier against bacteria that can cause UTI or fungal infections, says Professional Nurse Chumisa Bhadula at Macibe Clinic Centane Location. "Pubes act as a fence." By removing your pubic hair, you put yourself at risk for illnesses such skin infections, razor burn, scars, and infections from hair removal treatments with irritating ingredients.

A vagina has a distinct natural odour that eliminates bacteria from your underwear/ pantyliner or sweat. When you employ external factors like cleaning techniques (douching or otherwise), you upset the pH balance, making fungal infections very common. “Your discharge subsequently turns into a thick, creamy fluid, causing your vagina to itch. No soaps or perfumes that are unnatural and put you at risk of infection,” she told IOL Lifestyle. Living with vaginal discomfort in the hope that it will go away on its own is risky is that something as simple as a UTI can complicate and cause infections in the kidneys. Which puts your life at risk and is very difficult to treat, requiring you to be admitted to the hospital to treat your kidneys with potent antibiotics.

Bhadula believes that the use of dirty rags after sex is possibly the most significant contributor to infection and pH imbalance. Wash the towel to avoid introducing bacteria into your vagina. Use water based lubricants. Some may contain unhealthy ingredients that can throw off your pH balance. Avoid lubricants that contain: Glycerin

Petroleum products

Parabens

Scents

Flavours Urine is acidic and washes bacteria that may have accumulated during sexual intercourse, so always pee after sex.

Changing sanitary towels is one of the most overlooked aspects of hygiene; you are not supposed to wear a pantyliner/pad all day. Even though a pantyliner is generally not recommended because it collects bacteria, it is recommended that you change it at least three times per day. Choose cotton underwear and for any discomfort it’s always advisable to consult your doctor.