Vitamin D intake could lower diabetes risk

While Vitamin D helps in promoting bone health, a new study suggests that it may also promote greater insulin sensitivity, thus lowering glucose levels and the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.



The study, conducted only on women, showed that vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels.





In addition, habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels, said the study, published in Menopause: The journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).





"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in Type-2 diabetes mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," said JoAnn Pinkerton, Executive Director at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).





Furthermore, a previous study has also found that vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of potentially fatal lung attacks in some patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



