Pretoria – In a landmark move which could result in millions of people across the globe having access to advanced cancer care, Indian experts visited South Africa this week. Hailing from the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in India, they were in South Africa this week to enhance access to their revolutionary Proton Beam Therapy, hailed as the “future of cancer care” globally.

In a statement, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre describes its treatment as the first and only proton therapy centre of its kind in South Asia and the Middle East. It provides one of the most precise and advanced forms of cancer treatment to patients across the world. Proton beam therapy is a type of radiation therapy that uses protons, which are positively charged particles, to treat cancer. Unlike conventional radiation therapy, which uses X-rays or gamma rays, proton beam therapy delivers a precise dose of radiation directly to the tumour while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. An Apollo delegation, led by renowned radiation oncologist Dr Srinivas Chilukuri, visited South Africa this week for a series of engagements in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It was aimed at providing additional information on the advantages and benefits of proton beam therapy, which is not currently available in South Africa and the rest of the African continent. Dr Srinivas Chilukuri, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre’s senior radiation oncology consultant with Dr Duvern Ramiah, head of the department at Wits University's division of radiation oncology, as well as at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. l SUPPLIED “This therapy is particularly effective for treating tumours that are located near vital organs, such as the brain, spine, and prostate, where minimising radiation exposure to healthy tissue is critical,” said Dr Chilukuri. “It may also be used to treat paediatric cancers, as children's developing organs are more sensitive to radiation. Proton beam therapy has many advantages over conventional radiation therapy.

“Since it is more precise, it can deliver higher doses of radiation to the tumour while reducing the risk of side effects. It may also be able to treat some tumours that are difficult to treat with other forms of radiation therapy. “Proton beam therapy is changing the game in cancer treatment, offering a level of precision and effectiveness that was once thought impossible. This cutting-edge therapy uses proton particles to target tumours with pinpoint accuracy while sparing healthy tissue and reducing the risk of side effects.” The leading radiation oncologist said this cutting-edge treatment would make a difference for South African patients.

“As a leader in cancer care, we are proud to offer this ground-breaking treatment to patients in South Africa, providing them with the best possible outcomes and quality of life during and after treatment. “At Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, we are committed to advancing the field of oncology and providing our patients with the latest and most innovative therapies available. We believe that proton therapy has been a game changer, and we are at the forefront of revolutionising cancer care," Chilukuri added. According to the 2021 Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) report, the most common cancers in South Africa are breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer. Apollo’s visit this week was supported by the South African Medical Association.

Early detection and treatment are crucial for improving cancer outcomes in South Africa and the government and private sector have been working to improve cancer awareness, provide cancer education, and support cancer patients and their families across the country. Dr Rhulani Ngwenya, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association, said a collaboration in the use of the proton beam therapy in South Africa would be a major breakthrough. “The South Africa Medical Association’s collaboration with Apollo Cancer Care Therapy is a step in the right direction, in that for us, as an association, it showcases the breakthrough that Proton Beam Therapy can bring to cancer patients in South Africa.

“This is a long journey that will hopefully see this treatment being available in this country,” said Dr Ngwenya. The Apollo delegation’s visit was also welcomed by the South African medical fraternity. “It’s great news to cancer patients that proton beam radiotherapy is becoming more accessible to them, and gives oncologists a very valuable tool in the treatment artillery for cancer," said Dr Duvern Ramiah, head of department at Wits University’s division of radiation oncology, as well as at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

South African automobile engineer Aydin Bishop is currently undergoing Proton Beam Therapy at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai. After experiencing severe back and muscle aches, the 30-year-old Capetonian was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma (tumours of soft-tissues) called sclerosing epithelioid fibrosarcoma, which was extremely close to his spinal cord, but wasn’t compressing or displacing it and had not spread to any other part of the body. He visited sarcoma surgeons locally, who said surgery could be done but would be highly challenging and potentially fatal.

Bishop went to Dubai for treatment initially, and was then referred to the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and was evaluated extensively. Apollo’s clinicians said that in view of his low-grade sarcoma, he could be treated with definitive radiation therapy, especially with proton beam therapy. After lengthy discussions, he decided to go ahead with definitive radiation with proton beam therapy. He started on the proton beam therapy at the APCC in Chennai two weeks ago after a detailed treatment planning and patient-specific quality assurance process and is still undergoing treatment.

“I chose to undergo proton beam therapy at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre after doing intense research. I chose proton treatment because it is very targeted and less invasive. Apollo’s Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai is world-class and the staff here have treated me really well,” Bishop said from Chennai this week. Renowned surgeon and investor, Dr, Gil Mahlati, the founder of the Africa Financial Group, was also encouraged by the visit to South Africa by some of the leaders in modern medicine from the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. "Proton beam therapy is a very good, cost-effective option for South African cancer patients, for whom this form of specialised treatment isn’t available, especially in the treatment of brain tumours.

“India is a global healthcare leader, with world-class doctors who use cutting- edge technology, and a country with a long history of partnering with South Africa in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Mahlati. As proton therapy becomes more popular globally, more cancer patients are gaining access to this highly effective treatment option. This can lead to improved outcomes for patients, particularly those with difficult-to-treat cancers or those who have exhausted other treatment options. The use of proton beam therapy has opened new opportunities for research into cancer treatment and the effects of radiation therapy on cancer cells.