WATCH: Breast cancer survivor celebrates her scars topless

Shirtless beneath a pink blazer, Israeli performing artist Eylon Nuphar remains scarred, yet proud, as she strikes a pose for the cover of a women’s magazine one month after she had both breasts removed. “I chose not to do reconstruction, which makes me flat and fierce,” said Nuphar. Her bold statement comes at a time where South Africa observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The 49-year-old performing artist was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 33 and went through chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, and radiation but opted not to have reconstructive surgery. Nuphar opted for a double mastectomy, prompting her to pose for her cover shoot for Laisha Weekly in the hopes that showing herself in her natural form will inspire other women going through similar trials.

“It’s a very personal choice. I guess I’m brave enough to do it and carry my scars and love them but I am only brave because I know it will help other women,” she says.

According to New Magazine, Nuphar carries the BRCA gene which is related to an elevated threat of breast and ovarian cancer. At the age of 33 she was first recognised with breast most cancers and went by chemotherapy, a lumpectomy and radiation.

Speaking to British Herald, Naphar said: “This is something women are dealing with all over the world and they are so afraid of not going through reconstruction so they won’t have to deal with being so different and with the shame of someone looking or not looking at them, feeling attractive or unattractive,” said Nuphar.