WATCH: British man describes pain and embarrassment of having penis attached to his arm for 6 years

Malcolm MacDonald has been living for six years with his penis attached to his arm. The Norfolk resident, 47, shared his story on Britain’s Channel 4 documentary ‘The Man With a Penis on His Arm’ about how he came to be in the predicament after he had his appendage amputated in 2014 due to a blood infection which caused it to rot.

According to the Daily Mail, doctors told MacDonald he could have a new penis grafted from the skin on his arm in a £50 000 (about R950 000) NHS-funded operation. But a lack of oxygen in his blood during surgery meant doctors had to abort midway and temporarily attached the penis to his left arm. Hospital delays and the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, meant MacDonald spent six years with it stuck to his arm – meaning he couldn’t pass urine or get an erection.

That was the least of his problems. “I f****** slap myself in the eye with it, it's a dead weight, when you cuddle your nan at Christmas you hit her in the eye,” he told documentary makers. MacDonald also added, “I went to Waitrose, there was an old lady that needed some help it fell out of the bandage and fell out on her head, I could have given her a heart attack, mate.”

Thankfully, the burden of having his penis attached to his arm has come to an end. After a nine-hour procedure last year, MacDonald finally has his penis back where it belongs. “This could be a turning point in my life,” he told Channel 4.

