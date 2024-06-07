WATCH: Britney Spears is ‘proud’ of her recent weight loss as she models white bikini

Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss. The 42-year-old pop superstar claimed to have lost two inches off her weight recently and took to social media on Thursday to share a video of herself modelling a bathing suit where she shifts in and out of focus.

She wrote on Instagram: "Ok so I'm proud of my white shell bathing suit and that I lost 2 inches in my waist !!! This is actually a different edit of my swim suit video but I thought it's particularly weird … I sort of disappeared through the edit !!! When I shot it I remembered saying I didn't do anything different why did my body turn into a ghost ??? Who knows." The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 - did not elaborate on how or why she had chosen to shed the pounds.

Her post comes just one day after it was claimed that she had reunited with her former fiancé and ex-conservator Jason Trawick during a trip to Las Vegas. The former couple - who dated from 2009 to 2013 - were said to have hung out at Resorts World with the ‘Lucky’ singer’s older brother Bryan Spears. Their meeting was reported by TMZ, which said Jason, 52, currently lives in Vegas, and the Spears siblings “reached out to him to say they were going to be in town and would love to catch up”.

An insider also told Page Six: “(Jason and Bryan are) still cool with each other and have stayed in touch.” But the source added the former talent agent and Britney - who has also become estranged from her parents and sister Jamie Lynn since the termination of the conservatorship - had “not really spoken” since they broke off their 2011 engagement. The TMZ report said the exes alleged reunion was “friendly”, but there is “nothing romantic” going on between them “right now”.

Jason briefly served as one of Britney’s conservators alongside her 71-year-old father Jamie Spears. Prior to her relationship with Jason, Britney was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in early 2004, then went on to have sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with her second husband Kevin Federline. They divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage and she tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022, but they went their separate ways just over 12 months later.