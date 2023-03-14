WATCH: Can cooling the vagus nerve by icing your chest help you sleep soundly and ease anxiety? HealthTok claims it does

A hack that purports to reduce anxiety and enhance sleep quality is being lauded by TikTokers. They assert that placing an ice pack on your chest in the middle activates your vagus nerve, resulting in these stress-relieving and sleep-inducing effects. About 80 million people have looked up the linked hashtag #vagusnerve, indicating there is interest in learning more about the vagus nerve. In August 2021, TikToker Frankie Simmons (with an outstanding 411.4K followers) released a video stating that the method has solved her sleep problems caused by worry. She reports that now, it only takes her 15 minutes to calm down enough that she can fall back asleep, as opposed to the hour and a half it previously did. There have been 15 million views of the video.

Simmons claims that it is easy to stimulate the vagus nerve. "You can do this by taking ice-cold showers. You can do this by taking dips in ice-cold lakes. But, if you want to save yourself the discomfort, just put an ice pack on the centre of your chest. Wrap it in a towel, put it right there, lie down for at least 15 minutes, and it is (chef's kiss) a game changer,“ Simmons writes in her comments. Weiss explains that when your body is under a lot of stress, even if you are unaware of it, your sympathetic system goes into overdrive. "Icing" your vagus nerve is recommended because chilly temperatures can encourage cardiac vagal activity, which raises heart rate variability. The fluctuation of heart rate indicates a reduction in stress. Other studies show that cold stimulation, such as using an ice pack, increases heart rate variability. One such study, "Effects of Cold Stimulation on Cardiac-Vagal Activation in Healthy Participants: Randomised Controlled Trial“ was published in 2018 in JMIR Formative Research. Nevertheless, "it's not obvious how this correlates to total vagus nerve activity,” said Weiss.

Based on research (such as the aforementioned study) that shows cold stimulation can achieve this, Weiss believes that chest icing can help bring your sympathetic nervous system down from overdrive, which if in this heightened condition can raise anxiety and heart rate, according to Cleveland Clinic. Several studies point to whole body cryotherapy, or total body immersion in cold water, as a potential treatment for anxiety and mood disorders. She does, however, add that she isn't aware of any studies that have explicitly examined whether or not icing your chest (as mentioned on TikTok) may do this. It's also important to note that even if it is successful, it will only be a temporary solution rather than a preventative one. Is it going to treat the initial cause of their body's elevated stress and condition of 'fight or flight'? Without a doubt, Simmons responds to one of her inquisitive followers on TikTok. Making lifestyle adjustments to manage stress (such as exercising, eating well, and practising meditation) is typically a more effective method of dealing with (and eliminating unneeded) stress in the long run.

Weiss cautions that icing your chest should still be treated with caution, despite how simple it may appear. Before doing anything they see on TikTok, Weiss encourages anybody having sleep issues, anxiety, or despair to consult their primary care practitioner. The excessive lowering of heart rate and blood pressure is one of the overall hazards, especially for people with cardiovascular or vasovagal diseases. For correct therapy, she recommends consulting a doctor and getting counselling. Moreover, she adds that with far less dangers, breathing exercises and meditation can both help manage stress and anxiety and enhance sleep. According to the Mayo Clinic, another thing to be careful of is avoiding applying the ice pack directly to your skin since this increases your chance of developing frostbite or skin irritation. Before applying it to your skin, be sure to wrap it in a towel.