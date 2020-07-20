WATCH: Dad hears his dead daughter's heartbeat using a stethoscope

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After his daughter’s death, Bill Conner set out on a 2 600 mile (over 4184km) bike journey to clear his mind and to raise awareness for organ donation.

But he stopped along the way to meet the young man who received his daughter’s heart. Conner shed tears while using a stethoscope to hear the heart of his organ donor daughter beating inside Loumonth Jack's chest. He received it after her death.





"Knowing he's alive because of [my daughter] Abbey, Abbey is alive inside of him - it's her heart having him stand up straight," Conner told CBS News





According to media reports, Abbey and her brother were found unconscious in a swimming pool in January while on holiday in the Mexican resort of Cancun.





She was flown to Fort Lauderdale in Florida where medics kept her on life support until doctors could use her organs for transplants. Her brother survived.





“Seeing my daughter on life support and finding out that there were matches, made it a little bit easier. That we are helping someone in need," added Conner.





"I am alive because of Abbey," said Jack, a 21-year-old Louisiana man who was the recipient of a heart transplant from Conner's daughter.





Conner, told the crowd, "He's the perfect recipient for my daughter's heart. I wouldn’t want it anyplace else. He's going to take care of her, and he'll be in my family for the rest of my life."





In addition to Jack, three other men received organs harvested from the 20-year-old.





WATCH:



