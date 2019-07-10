In an Instagram video, Dr Pimple Popper cuts into and drains a large cyst. Photo: Discovery Communication shows

Dr Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is an American dermatologist operating out of Upland, California.



Many love her for her gripping videos popping the most bizarre pimples.









In the Instagram video, the dermatologist and TLC host —skips her usual helpful commentary in favor of a soaring orchestral backdrop, as she uses a pair of scissors to cut away the sac wall, then squeezes the seemingly never-ending innards out of what appears to be a large epidermoid cyst.





These types of cysts can form for all kinds of reasons, according to MedicalNewsToday, and thankfully they're almost always benign and harmless. Most often, the formation is due to a duct or a pore that's become clogged with oil or dead skin cells.





In her latest video, Dr. Pimple Popper is tackling a sizable cyst. She captioned the video: "I wish all weekends would last as long as this pop," which should clue you in on how this squeeze is going to play out.