WATCH: Dr Pimple Popper is at it again, and this time she uses comedone extractor tool on stubborn blackheads

In her latest Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee, better known as Dr Pimple Popper, uses her comedone extractor tool to clear a farmer’s clogged pores.

The farmer talks about a tumour he recently had removed while Dr Pimple Popper squeezes all his blackheads."I think it's pesticides and herbicides," he says, referring to the tumour.

"You grew up on a farm, you said?" Dr Pimple Popper asks. "What did you guys farm?“

"We had row crops, citrus, and avocados," he replies.

The video then cuts to a blackhead that drains a dark, toothpaste-like clog.

It's a pretty low-key video, perfect for recruiting new popaholics who might not be ready for the "ricotta" cyst drainage.

Experts say blackheads are the most common skin disorder. Typically, blackheads are small bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles. The bumps are called blackheads because the surface looks dark or black. Blackheads are a mild type of acne that usually form on the face, but they can also appear on the back, chest, neck, arms and shoulders.

There are a few ways you can deal with blackheads, but Healthline notes cleansing with salicylic acid as a plus.

Instead of benzoyl peroxide, look for over-the-counter (OTC) products that contain salicylic acid.

Salicylic acid is the preferred ingredient for treating blackheads and whiteheads because it breaks down the materials that clog pores – excess oil and dead skin cells.

Although you need to wash your face twice a day, try using a cleanser that has salicylic acid in it just once a day to start. You may consider using it at night only and then using your regular cleanser in the morning. As your skin gets used to the product, you may choose to use it both morning and night.

Many people are sensitive to salicylic acid. You may not be able to use it more than once every few days. If your skin continues to react to it, discontinue use.

Watch the video below: