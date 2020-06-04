WATCH: Dr Pimple Popper just squeezed a lip cyst in slow motion

Dr Sandra Lee, who is commonly known as Dr Pimple Popper, is one of the most loved American dermatologists.

The TLC TV show star is known for her gripping videos popping the most bizarre pimples.

In her latest video on Instagram, Dr Pimple Popper helped a woman with a cyst right above her lip.





In the clip, Dr Pimple Popper takes on a cyst hiding right above a woman's lip. The cyst was barely visible and hiding under the women’s skin. It's hard to see this cyst, but as soon as the pimple doctor starts working on it, it’s really hard to miss it.





The dermatologist doesn't have any trouble at all locating this cyst. She slices into it with her scalpel to get the extraction process started.





Her patient tells Dr Pimple Popper: "I want to know what's been in there." She doesn't have to wait long to find out.





"Your's is not too hard, it is softer," the doctor replies. Then, she squeezes it. A blob of soft cyst contents then shoots straight to the camera.





That pop was so quick that you would need to watch it twice to see it. To help her fans, the pimple doctor replayed the video in a super slow-motion so every bit of the cyst gets some time in the spotlight.





One fan commented: "I knew it was gonna be a shooter!" While another one said: “I thought it was going to be a hard disk.”





WATCH:







