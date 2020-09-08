WATCH: Dr Pimple Popper pops a 'garlic clove' from patient's cyst

Dr Pimple Popper - also known as TLC dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee, is back with stomach-churning footage . In her latest Instagram video, Dr Pimple Popper removed a cyst resembling a “garlic bulb" in another nauseating video. Dr Pimple Popper also explained what's going through her mind: "Two things are on my mind right now... please come out whole, and don't get in my hair. When they work my way it's 100." The dermatologist and TV personality used scissors to cut the top layer of nodules away, and then she squeezed the cyst. The cyst started to open up, but it stayed intact and quietly plopped on the surface of the skin.

Despite its small size, this cyst has some serious contents and the flimsy cyst was at risk of breaking under the force.

“You can’t grab it it’s so thin-walled. It will just tear if I try and pull it too hard,” Dr Pimple Popper said as she battled with the growth.

After eventually prising the stubborn cyst out, Dr Lee made a disgusting comparison to a staple ingredient found in many kitchens.

It eventually came out and she said: “It’s like a little baby garlic bulb!”

According to the Daily Mail, the patient was suffering from a common cyst, known as an epidermoid cyst, which is made up of wet skin cells, giving it a “cheesy” appearance. This is often accompanied by a pungent aroma

If you want to see Dr Pimple Popper's latest pops, you can check out the Instagram video below.

But be warned, if you’re squeamish, you should probably give it a pass.