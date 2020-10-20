WATCH: Fans worried Zodwa Wabantu might catch coronavirus after kissing strangers at gig

Controversial socialite Zodwa Wabantu’s behaviour has fans worried about her catching and spreading the coronavirus. Zodwa posted a video of herself performing at Hartbeespoort at the weekend, where she kissed several fans as part of her act. The video went viral as Zodwa's fans expressed their concern that she would get Covid-19. While she is kissing people in the crowd, fans touch her and no one appears to be wearing a face mask. Her comments section was filled with messages from fans who were worried about her disregard for Covid-19 regulations. One fan commented: “Mara sis zodwa … Corona. Don't please.”

Another fan asked if Zodwa was not scared of the virus: “Ain't you scared of Covid-19? Covid-19 is a virus and it really kills.”

Zodwa’s actions are just what health officials have warned against, because experts believe the virus that causes Covid-19 spreads mainly from person to person. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, droplets or tiny particles called aerosols carry the virus into the air from their nose or mouth.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa admitted that in hindsight she realised she had endangered herself and others.

“I had too much fun and the kissing thing happened on the spur of the moment. I didn't give it much thought. The vibe was amazing and I was just happy to be with my people. I'll admit that at that moment, I forgot about Covid. I got caught up in the moment. I won't do it again,” Zodwa said.

