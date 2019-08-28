Sbahle Mpisane, commonly known as Fitness Bunny, has been on the road to recovery after being involved in a car accident that nearly killed her over a year ago.





She has since been sharing milestones in the hope that her recovery might motivate others.





She shared a video on her Instagram page of taking a 200 metre-long walk – her first since last year.





In the video, she’s in pain and moving slowly, but continues to take more steps until she reaches her 200-metre mark.





She captioned it: "If strength was a person."





Her recovery has been inspirational. A month ago she shared a video of her taking her first steps.





"Our body can withstand almost anything. It’s your mind that needs the convincing. For the past couple of months, without much success, I’ve been attempting to at least take 1 step. Yesterday my mum managed to make me take 3 steps, and it took a whole hour. I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was."





"Today Zain encouraged me to try take a walk without focusing on the pain I’m facing. For some miraculous reason, calling my bodyguard to come take a video of me, made me mentally ready to walk and record this milestone,” said Mpisane.