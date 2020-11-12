WATCH: Hugh Grant reveals battle with coronavirus, says he couldn’t smell a thing

Hugh Grant had coronavirus in February. The 'Love Actually' star has revealed he battled the virus in the early months of this year, admitting he struggled to be able to smell and his eyeballs were "three sizes too big". He said: "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this ... a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone. By then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom. "And I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. I eventually went home and I sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing, but I did go blind." And Hugh knows it was coronavirus as he recently had a positive antibody test.

Speaking on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he added: "I've had an antibody test, only a month ago. I still have those antibodies, so I know that's what it was."

Meanwhile, Hugh previously admitted fatherhood saved him from being a scary old bachelor.

The 60-year-old actor said: "I think I turned into a slightly scary old golf-addicted bachelor, and to tell you the truth I'm glad to see the back of him. I mean, it's completely knackering trying to be a young father in an old man's body and I've found that if you're 60 and there are five small children in the house you can't have a hangover either. But it's worth it. Absolutely ...

"People say to me 'You've got better as an actor in the last 10 years ... Why?' And I sometimes think it may be because of the kids."