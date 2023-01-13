WATCH: Is foregoing deodorant as a ‘health precaution’ a new thing?

Our generation is perhaps the only one that does not value privacy or arguably does not gate-keep information. Regardless of how you look at it, we now live in a time when celebrities openly admit that taking baths isn’t really necessary any more, as noted when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared that they only bathe their children when they can see dirt on them.

Matthew McConaughey, an actor, has previously admitted that he hasn’t used deodorant in more than 20 years and yet he still smells amazing. No one needs to be reminded that maintaining proper personal hygiene is one of the most effective measures we have to protect ourselves and others from illness. I remember growing up I longed for the day when I could buy my very own toiletries without sharing them with my siblings, Since my very first deodorant I have jumped from one brand to another to find what suited me, from the way they smelled to how long they lasted, and to be honest it wasn’t until I developed boils, scientifically known as furuncles, that I became conscientious of what I can use on my body.

A boil is a painful, pus-filled bump that forms under your skin when bacteria infect and inflame one or more of your hair follicles. Despite the commonly accepted reasons why people wear deodorant, natural body odour isn’t necessarily considered unpleasant by everyone. The most significant way to prevent unpleasant body odour is to take a thorough bath every day. Picture by Godisable Jacob Pexels A large number of TikTokers, however, are revealing on their social media platforms that they no longer use deodorant or antiperspirant and do not smell. One TikToker named Tal shared with her followers that she no longer wears deodorant and claimed that this was because most deodorants contain aluminium, which is directly linked to the development of cancer, later-life Alzheimer’s disease, and birth defects.

#naturaldeodorant #fyp #diy #nochemicals #natural ♬ original sound - Tal 🦋 @bodylovebytal I don’t ever plan on using deodorant again! All the harmful things in there no thank you! #deodrant She said: “We are supposed to sweat, if you are out there stinking you are not doing what you’re supposed to do internally, your body is telling you, you need help.” In an interview with CNN, Dr Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, said nutrition can also have an impact on how your sweat smells. People who consume a lot of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, kale and cauliflower, may experience an unpleasant sulphurous odour in their sweat. There seems to be a consensus among experts as Dr Julie Russak, a board-certified dermatologist and the owner of Russak Dermatology Clinic in New York City, concurred that the health of our guts, skin, and skin’s microbiome can all affect how we smell.

