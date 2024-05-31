WATCH: ‘It’s not worse than childbearing’ - TikToker tells men that the common cold will not kill them in funny clip

To all the guys who are battling a common cold right now, this video is for you. It’s a standing joke that men tend to overreact when they are sick.

Men tend to complain about the littlest thing when they are sick and unable to do the basics. One would swear that they are on their deathbed! Popular TikToker @annie.vdb took to the app to tell men that having a cold is not the end of the world.

Calling on all men to watch her video she says: “Dear Mister Man, you’re going to be ok.” “You’re going to be fine. You’re not busy being unalived,” she adds. She goes on to tell all the men out there that having a cold is not worse than childbearing.

“Thank you for reassuring them,” responded one viewer with a grinning emoji. “Sending this to my man right NOW!” wrote another amused follower. Another laughed, saying: “Why is this so accurate.”