WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and her Gammy have joint vaginal steaming session

Jada Pinkett Smith joined her daughter Willow and her mum for a vaginal steaming session on this week's episode of 'Red Table Talk'. The 'Girls Trip' star, 49, her 20-year-old daughter and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, had the treatment - which penetrates the vaginal tissues - as they got candid about their private parts on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series.

Jada asked: “What sensation are you guys getting sitting here?” To which her daughter replied: “Definitely a lot of warmth." The comedy actress then went on to explain the origins of the treatment and claimed it's "like an aphrodisiac".

She said: “Yeah. This is real queen throne action right here. This is what I love. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) “You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating … I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac." Jada - who also has son Jaden, 22, with husband Will Smith - continued: “This is lovely. They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to show it appreciation and care."

Her daughter agreed: “And to connect." Jada has been open about her vaginal health and previously claimed her womanhood is 30 years younger than she is. The mother-of-two revealed that after suffering from "bladder issues" she underwent a "vaginal rejuvenation" treatment, and although the procedure cleared up her condition almost immediately, she kept up with her appointments because they make her privates feel young again.