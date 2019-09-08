Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West feared she was suffering from autoimmune condition lupus.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star underwent a series of tests to detect whether or not she had the autoimmune condition, where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.





In a trailer for the new series of the family's E! reality show, she said: "I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus."





Whilst her mother Kris Jenner tries to calm her down by telling her: "Let's stay positive until we get some results."





Meanwhile, Kim had previously confessed she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame when she was younger but she says that focus has "shifted" now and she doesn't "regret" anything from the past.









She said: "Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted ...





"Even in my darkest of times I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."





Kim is training to be a lawyer and had previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.



