WATCH: Man lands in ER after putting Gorilla Glue on his lips

As if seeing Tessica Brown suffer after putting permanent glue on her hair was not enough, a Louisiana man landed in the emergency room after pulling some silly stunt, trying to prove a point about Gorilla Glue Spray. Len Martin, who is known for doing foolish challenges on the internet, has gone too far this time. He tried to prove that the viral video with Brown was not as serious as she made it out to be. He believed he could glue a cup to his lip, using the Gorilla Glue Adhesive Spray and lick it right off, but it cost him a trip to the ER. Instead, he found himself in a rough position and had to be rushed to the hospital. When asked by Fox8 why he did that, he said he was trying to show people that Brown’s situation was not that serious.

“Did you see what the lady did with the gorilla glue on her hair? I thought she was playing around. I didn’t think it was that serious, that gorilla glue did all of that. I was trying to show people that it wasn’t as serious as she was making it to be. I put gorilla glue in a cup, place it on my mouth for a few seconds and started to lick it off, but that didn’t work,” he said.

But then, we think that he did it to promote his rap career because this wasn’t the first time he’s done something silly to trend on the internet.

Previously, he was featured on the Dr Oz Show for doing the ice cream challenge, where he went to a supermarket, licked an ice cream to get attention so his rap career could get off the ground.

After receiving medical attention for the Gorilla Glue stunt, Martin was told to keep his mouth covered to avoid infections. And if it does not heal, they will have to remove his lip with surgery.

The adhesive company released a statement, warning people about their products.

“Our spray adhesive states in the warning label: “Do not swallow, do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing … It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric,“ read the statement.