WATCH: Months after diagnosis, Alyssa Milano is still suffering from coronavirus symptoms

Alyssa Milano is still suffering from "brain fog" and hair loss after her battle with coronavirus. The 47-year-old actress - who faced the respiratory illness in March and April this year - has opened up about the lingering symptoms of Covid-19, and the potential impact they could have on her career. In a preview for her appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show', she said: "It's hard, especially when you're an actor. "So much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin. Along with that also, I have the brain fog. "Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorise dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."

Alyssa also recalled the "terrifying symptom" which convinced her to go to hospital.

She added: "It settled in my lungs and that's when it got really scary.

"I said, 'This is the moment. Do I go to the hospital, do I go to the emergency room or do I stay home?'"

The preview also teases "a message for President Donald Trump".

Alyssa recently responded to the news that Trump had tested positive for the illness, and urged her social media followers to "wear a mask".

She wrote: "As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.

"Please wear a mask. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alyssa previously revealed she "basically had every symptom" of the disease earlier this year, and "felt like she was dying", despite initially testing negative for coronavirus.

Over the summer, she said: "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19.

"I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. (sic)"