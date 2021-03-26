WATCH: Nose-only Covid-19 mask could be answer to dining out but does it offer full protection?
Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid-19 mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking.
The mask is worn similarly to a typical mask with straps behind the ears but the fabric solely covers the nasal area instead of both the nose and mouth.
The theory behind this nose-only mask is to avoid taking off the mask to eat or drink which may increase the exposure to the virus – while the nose-only mask still provides some sort of protection.
The invention is featured in a Reuters video. The video shows a man and a woman sitting down to eat at the same table and taking off their regular masks to reveal that they are also wearing the nose-only variations.
According to Johns Hopkins University in the US, cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for the coronavirus, making nose coverings like these important.
However, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends people wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin.
Locally, the spread of the coronavirus is still a major concern. South Africa will mark one year on Friday since the country was placed under a hard lockdown.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also announced that strict precautionary measures will be taken over the Easter weekend to prevent potential coronavirus super-spreader events.
His statement comes as experts advised the government to put the country under a stricter lockdown level for the Easter weekend.
Currently, the country has recorded more than 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus and the number is expected to spike if social behaviour is not altered
WATCH:
