WATCH: Nose-only Covid-19 mask could be answer to dining out but does it offer full protection?

Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid-19 mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking.

The mask is worn similarly to a typical mask with straps behind the ears but the fabric solely covers the nasal area instead of both the nose and mouth.

The theory behind this nose-only mask is to avoid taking off the mask to eat or drink which may increase the exposure to the virus – while the nose-only mask still provides some sort of protection.

The invention is featured in a Reuters video. The video shows a man and a woman sitting down to eat at the same table and taking off their regular masks to reveal that they are also wearing the nose-only variations.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the US, cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for the coronavirus, making nose coverings like these important.