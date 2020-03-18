WATCH: Online users get creative as face mask shortages hit suppliers

Cape Town - Coronavirus fears have led to a shortage of face masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser, not only in South Africa, but globally as people panic buy in a bid to stay safe.

Experts and social media users have been innovative during this time of crises and devised some do-it-yourself methods to help battle the coronavirus.

Businesses have also taken full advantage of the situation with the prices of masks and hand sanitser skyrocketing.

“The price increase is ridiculous and stock is being depleted,” said Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care paramedics.

He added that although they still had enough stock at this moment, that suppliers are struggling to provide masks due to the stock shortage.