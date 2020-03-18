WATCH: Online users get creative as face mask shortages hit suppliers
Cape Town - Coronavirus fears have led to a shortage of face masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser, not only in South Africa, but globally as people panic buy in a bid to stay safe.
Experts and social media users have been innovative during this time of crises and devised some do-it-yourself methods to help battle the coronavirus.
Businesses have also taken full advantage of the situation with the prices of masks and hand sanitser skyrocketing.
“The price increase is ridiculous and stock is being depleted,” said Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care paramedics.
He added that although they still had enough stock at this moment, that suppliers are struggling to provide masks due to the stock shortage.
Health officials have urged the public to rigorously continue with the preventative methods such as washing hands frequently, avoid close contact with the sick and educate yourself by consulting credible sources of information about the virus.
Dr Lisa Ackerley, a Chartered Environmental Health Practitioner and Hygiene Expert agrees, saying that the approach not only will help to protect against coronavirus infection, but the simple action of hand hygiene at key moments helps guard against other respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.
"A hand sanitizer must have some sort of alcohol in it. If it burns - you know there is alcohol in. Soap is the most effective way, however, you must wash your hands for 20 seconds," Kruger said.
Ingredients of our hand sanitisers:
- Vitamin E Tea Tree Oil
- Dis-Chem Essential Oils
- Medicolab Ethanol (alcohol) 90% BP
African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Devereaux Morkel