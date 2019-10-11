WATCH: Priyanka Chopra couldn't 'wrap her brain around' Nick Jonas' diabetes









Priyanka Chopra couldn't wrap her brain around the fact that Nick Jonas could sugar drop. Picture: Reuters Priyanka Chopra couldn't "wrap her brain around" Nick Jonas' diabetes. The 'Sky Is Pink' star found herself waking up multiple times in the night when they first started dating as she was so worried about his sugar dropping overnight. Speaking on The View, she said: "Initially, when we first got married, I couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything's OK for a really long time. He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. "He knows exactly what to do, when to do, and he lives the biggest life possible. He has not restricted himself from anything - he plays sports, he's touring. He lives an incredible life, and it's so inspiring to see."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously revealed she married a "feminist" in Nick and is grateful he allows her to have her own success away from him.

She said: "I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that. One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't.

You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us.' ... I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be OK with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different."