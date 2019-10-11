Priyanka Chopra couldn't "wrap her brain around" Nick Jonas' diabetes.
The 'Sky Is Pink' star found herself waking up multiple times in the night when they first started dating as she was so worried about his sugar dropping overnight.
Speaking on The View, she said: "Initially, when we first got married, I couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything's OK for a really long time. He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it.
"He knows exactly what to do, when to do, and he lives the biggest life possible. He has not restricted himself from anything - he plays sports, he's touring. He lives an incredible life, and it's so inspiring to see."