A Chinese construction worker suffering from headaches and seizures was hosting hundreds of tapeworms in his brain, media reports said.
The man, in his 40s, was suspected to have got the parasites after eating undercooked pork and mutton, CNN reported.
Zhu (a pseudonym), from Luzhou in eastern Zhejiang province, had eaten pork and mutton cooked in a hot broth, a hospital affiliated to Zhejiang University said in its report.
A few days later, he felt dizzy and suffered from headaches. While sleeping, Zhu experienced seizure-like symptoms, similar to epilepsy.