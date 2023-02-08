WATCH: The longest a person has gone without sleep is 264 hours - but Vietnamese man claims he hasn't slept since 1962

A man’s video declaring that he hasn’t slept even for a day since 1962 has gone viral. Drew Binsky, a well-known YouTuber who visited Vietnam to meet the sleepless man, released the video on Instagram.

The video has amassed over 2 million views on YouTube in less than a week. Thai Ngoc, a chronic insomniac from the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam, is regarded as a “mutant” because he hasn’t slept in more than 62 years, but his body is still in excellent physical and mental condition. Many scientists have yet to come up with a viable explanation for this odd phenomenon.

It wasn’t surprising that social media users were shocked to learn that the Vietnamese men hadn’t slept for almost half a century with no health implications. With some of the users from Instagram commenting: @gentingallan said, “Trick, He sleep without closing the eyes...😂” Another user commented saying, “He can work 24/7 . An ideal worker for my boss🤣” With another saying, “Sounds like BS.”

@kelseychizmar: “I used to work with a guy who could only sleep 2-3 hours a night. Doctors had no explanation but he’s healthy. It’s been that way for him for many decades.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults between the ages of 18 and 60 get at least seven hours of sleep a night. However, approximately 35% of adults in the US do not get enough sleep. Adults should stay awake no longer than 17 hours to meet the CDC’s sleep recommendation. People tend to experience the adverse effects of sleep deprivation within 24 hours.

For optimal health and survival, sleep is an essentially biological process. There are several benefits associated with sleep, including promoting brain function, appetite regulation and immune, hormonal and cardiovascular system function. One must sleep for a suitable amount of time, with excellent quality sleep, at the right time, and regularly, without any sleep disturbances or disorders, for it to be deemed “typically healthy sleep”. The length of time a person may go without sleep is still unknown, reported Medical News Today.

According to a review from 2010, the current world record for someone staying without sleep is 264 hours or just over 11 days. In the most well-known sleep deprivation experiment, a California high school pupil called Randy Gardner was able to remain up for 264 hours in 1964. Gardner developed paranoia and even started having hallucinations towards the conclusion of the 11 days. It was reported that he healed, with no long-term physical or psychological repercussions.