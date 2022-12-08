WATCH: The ‘salt water flush’ is fast becoming popular, but experts caution about its potential negative effects

Although experts are divided on its effectiveness and warn that the practise could be harmful to a person's health, particularly for those with existing medical conditions, some TikTokers are promoting salt water flushes to "clean and flush" the "sludge" out of their guts or to achieve short-term weight loss. However, experts remain divided on its efficacy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Currently, the hashtag #saltflush has over 287 000 views on the app, and how-to videos like the well-liked one from Olivia Hedlund (@liv.ingwell) on September 12 (watched 3.6 million times), who describes herself in her bio as a Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, advise using it to start a bowel movement intended to eliminate "sludge" from the small intestine and treat gut problems like constipation and bloating. Videos of TikTokers doing the salt water flush at home have been shared with the public, in which they describe how it tastes, if it caused them to urinate, and occasionally how much weight they claim to have lost.

♬ original sound - Amanda Jones @mandyvjones Stay tuned for the results 🙈 #saltwaterflush Dietitians have reacted to the app with worry in certain cases. A salt water flush is "essentially napalm for your intestines," according to registered dietitian and YouTuber Abbey Sharp, who creates "wellness culture BS busting" TikTok material. She also called it "extremely harmful for the masses." Sharp said that the "sludge" that Olivia was referring to was actually just faeces and water, and later added that "this is genuinely being utilised as an alternative to colonoscopy prep" if you have constipation or poor evacuation.

Story continues below Advertisement

In general, doctors continue to disagree on its effectiveness and caution the public that it may present health concerns, particularly for people who already have medical issues. While a salt water flush may aid in weight loss, the release of fluid retention, or improved digestion, the body is capable of detoxifying itself without detoxifying "flushes," and there is "limited if any scientific evidence" to support them, according to a medically reviewed article from Medical News Today. The home treatment is unnecessary and may be dangerous, despite the fact that it is "considered to be harmless generally."

Story continues below Advertisement

Saline flushes and colon cleanses should be avoided by anyone with high blood pressure, digestive problems, renal or heart illness, or other major medical concerns, the report advises. Despite claims to the contrary, certain hazards of the salt water flush can be very significant. The likelihood of electrolyte imbalance and dehydration is also present, in addition to the usual side symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and weakness. Before experimenting with any new health trend at home, experts encourage individuals to see their doctors for personalised guidance.