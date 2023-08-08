WATCH: What do men know about period products? Not much, it seems

Every month women have to experience something men will never understand. While they might understand the biology around the menstrual cycle and why women get their periods every month, they could never know what it’s like.

There’s one thing no woman can be without during her period and that’s sanitary wear. Another thing men know very little about. Dr Siyamak Saleh took to the streets to find out from different men what they understood about different types of sanitary wear.

The popular TikToker stopped a few men to ask them all the same questions. The one question was “Why do some pads have wings?” and the other was “Why are there different size tampons?” In the video that has been viewed almost 350K times, some of the men’s responses are a clear indication that they know very little.

When asked about why pads have wings, one guy responded: “To hold onto the butt cheeks.” Another guy, after confessing that he’s never seen a pad with wings, reckoned that they would make it easier to take off. On the question about the tampon sizes, one man said there are different size tampons for different size women while another said it’s for different size vaginas.