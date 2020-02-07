Geneva - The World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene a global research and innovation forum next week to mobilize international efforts to combat the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here.
The forum, to be held here from February 11-12, has been organised in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness, reports Xinhua news agency.
It will bring together key players in critical public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.
Participants, including leading scientists, public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders, will discuss such areas of research as identifying the source of the virus as well as sharing of biological samples and genetic sequences.
Experts will build on existing SARS and MERS coronavirus research and identify knowledge gaps and research priorities, in order to accelerate scientific information and medical products that are most needed to minimize the impact of this novel coronavirus outbreak.