WATCH: Why your bum feels like it's on fire when you have diarrhoea

On TikTok, Dr Karan Rajan has explained why your bum might feel like it's on fire when you have diarrhoea.

A lot of TikTok users could identify with what Rajan was saying in the comment thread. His video has garnered some 521.7K likes.

In the video below he says: "Just so you know, the reason why your bum is on fire when you have diarrhoea is because it is being digested by your body.

"This means stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and bile are still present in the diarrhoea. These can damage and digest the tissues in your rectum and cause a burning sensation."

Someone in the comments thread said they thought that spicy food was the cause of their bum feeling like it was on fire.

What causes diarrhoea?

Diarrhoea has different causes, including infection, a virus, parasites, too much alcohol, too much caffeine, among other things.

How can you treat diarrhoea?

Drink plenty of fluids

Because diarrhoea can cause dehydration, you should drink plenty of fluids until it passes.

Experts recommend staying away from caffeinated drinks, alcohol, carbonated beverages, or any hot drinks.

Watch your diet

Eating in small portions is recommended. Your diet should include foods rich in pectin, potassium and foods with electrolytes. Consume adequate amounts of protein, too.

Also, avoid eating high-fat foods, greasy and spicy foods, or foods that contain artificial sweeteners.

People should be encouraged to follow the "BRAT" diet (bananas, rice, apple sauce, and toast), according to e-Medicine Health. The BRAT diet, also known as the diarrhoea diet, is a set of meals that helps treat diarrhoea.

Related video: