WATCH: Woman freaks out as doctor pulls cockroach from her ear

Your know those crazy emergency room stories like ‘Sex sent me to the ER’ or ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant’? How about this for a reality show? ‘An insect infestation sent me to the ER.’

Story continues below Advertisment

Atlanta hair stylist Keenan Artelli got the fright of her life when she woke up at 4am to something crawling into her ear. She knew something was seriously wrong when she started experiencing intense pain and vomiting. After a trip to a hospital, a triage doctor discovered a cockroach burrowed deep in her ear.

And for the sake of documenting her entire experience, Artelli shared a video of the exact moment the insect was removed from her ear canal, with her more than 5.6K TikTok followers. #LaurelRoad4Nurses #ShowYourJO ♬ original sound - Keenan artelli @keenanslife Wait for it! Super fun way to start your morning at 4am. This friend wanted to move in… #probablywonderinghowigothere

Story continues below Advertisment

The cockroach can be seen moving in her ear, to which Artelli says “I really wish I couldn’t hear this.” Using a long pair of tweezers, the doctor eventually gets it out after the second try. For those who consider themselves squeamish, it probably would’t be the best thing to watch. And yet, there’s something so satisfying seeing that little bugger being pulled out.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a follow-up post, she described the cockroach crawling into her ear. She first tried to blow-pop it out, but it didn’t work. “The doctor said cockroaches can’t walk backwards,” she said. “So, I guess he would have just kept going until he made it into my brain.”

Story continues below Advertisment

#mamaroach #whatactuallyhappened ♬ original sound - Keenan artelli @keenanslife Reply to @shellylynnk #storytime Although the insect was only in Artelli’s ear for about 40 minutes, she did add that it was an awful experience. “I threw up like three or four times,” she added. What she couldn’t understand is that she doesn’t live in a dirty apartment, and has her place cleaned once a month.