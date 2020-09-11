WATCH: Woman hits back at trolls by popping out her prosthetic eye in viral TikTok video

We’ve seen some pretty crazy things coming out of TikTok. Just a few weeks ago we reported on Jacob Pina, also known as the “Long Thumb Guy”, who found viral fame when he decided to post a clip of his not-so-average thumb on the video-sharing site. But things just got weirder. Lucky for us, this TikToker pulled off a viral stunt all for the right reasons, in response to nasty online trolls. Salina Moreno, who works as a freelance photographer, decided to start her own TikTok page as a hobby during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreno, who is from Los Angeles, lost her eye to a rare form of cancer and now uses her disability to spread awareness with a touch of humour. The 31-year-old had her eye removed when she was only a year old in an effort to stop the cancer from spreading to other parts of her body.

Retinoblastoma is a rare form of childhood cancer that begins in the retina – the sensitive lining on the inside of your eye – according to Mayo Clinic.

Moreno now lives with a prosthetic eye which she replaces every five years.

She can still see with her left eye and perform everyday tasks.

As a way of spreading awareness of her condition, she set up her TikTok page @eye_am_sal, and now has more than 150 000 followers.

A video showing her popping out her prosthetic eye has since gone viral after she responded to a comment in which someone tells her she has a “lazy eye”.

In the video, she says: "Seriously, s*** you're right! One thing I cannot stand is laziness, like laziness is my biggest pet peeve.

“So, if my eye is being lazy…”

She then unexpectedly pops out the prosthetic eyeball.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her TikTok page, Moreno said: “Covid-19 inspired me to start my TikTok page!

“My family and friends who know how funny and outgoing I am have been telling me for a year to start a TikTok, but at the time I was content with my small Instagram account.

“But being in quarantine with nowhere to go led me to join TikTok just to pass time.

“I enjoyed making people laugh but it wasn't until I shared my story about my eye that I realised I had the power to inspire others.”