WATCH: Woman praised for anatomy lesson on 'innie and outie' labias

Although the anatomy of sexual organs is taught in schools and sexuality becoming less taboo, there is still too little knowledge about the female genitals. Gabriella Scaringe, 23, living in New York City recently shared a TikTok video about labia shapes that went viral. Despite the fact that all women have one and literally every person came from one, 50% of young women cannot properly label a vagina on a medical diagram. That's according to a 2014 study by The Eve Appeal, the UK's Gynaecological Cancer Research Charity, which also found that 65% of women are uncomfortable using the words vagina or vulva, and 45% never talk to anyone about their vaginal health — let alone their doctors. Scaringe is changing this narrative, nothing is taboo in her video. She explained how female genitalia can vary in shape and size, after her followers asked why she had identified as having an “outie” in a previous video she posted.

'In my last video I explained that I have an outie and a lot of you guys commented saying that you didn't know what that was. So, are you ready for your anatomy lesson today?” asked Scaringe.

She explained it by saying, “so, you have your outer labia and your inner labia, right. An innie is where your outer labia protrudes more than your inner labia, so you don't really see the inside stuff or you don't see it as much as you would if you weren't.

“Think of innies, when you think of Barbie, think of it looking like a seashell, maybe it's a little bit puffy. It's cute.

“I personally identify with having an outie, which means my inner parts protrude a little more than my outward parts.”

Speaking to Buzfeed, Scaringe explained, "My Innies vs Outies video concept originated from another video I posted about the funny ways my vagina has been described by other people. I mentioned I had an 'outie' in the video, which sparked a lot of people asking what an 'outie' even was. I realised, 'oh, do people not know that every vulva looks totally different?'"

‘I was sexually abused by a family member growing up, therefore I’ve been very aware of my vagina and all its unique properties from a young age. With that came a lot of shame and a feeling of abnormality. And I know there’s plenty of vulva owners out there who have experienced abuse, which has triggered hatred for their genitals as well.

“As if dealing with the misogynistic ideals of what society says a vagina is supposed to look like isn’t enough, right?"

Many TikTok users have flooded Scaringe's comments section, admitting they've struggled with insecurities.

One user wrote: “I literally cried with my eyes and wanted to have surgery when I was a teenager, because of the hatred of outsiders. We really need to tell teens more that it’s okay.”

Another said, “I tried to tuck mine in a little bit until I got older and hugged my outie. Ladies, our bodies are beautiful.”

Watch the video: