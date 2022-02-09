WATCH: Woman shares picture of hair and teeth growing in her womb

Imagine visiting your gynaecologist for a routine check-up only to have her tell you that, no, you’re not pregnant, it’s much worse? When TikToker Sandwitchbread shared her recent experience on the social media platform, her post immediately went viral.

She explained that she went to her doctor for the first time since giving birth to her son because she was having abnormal pain in her abdomen and abnormal bleeding that wasn’t consistent with her period. “I had gotten a bunch of negative pregnancy tests, so I know I’m not pregnant,” she said. While having an ultrasound done, her doctor said she saw something in there. “So I stay silent for the rest of the ultrasound because at this point I think I have cancer,” she said.

When her doctor shared the results of the ultrasound, Sandwitchbread said: “She looks me in the eyes and tells me that I have a 7cm chicken egg-sized cyst called a dermoid cyst.” “A dermoid cyst is an enclosed sac near the surface of the skin that forms during a baby’s development in the uterus,” according to Healthline.com. In Sandwitchbread’s case, her cyst had grown hair and teeth, and were particles of foetal tissue that were separated while she was pregnant with her son.