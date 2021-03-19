WATCH: Woman shows off 12cm middle finger

Olivia Mercea from Arizona has gone viral for having an extremely long middle finger. The 16-year-old aspiring model showed off her finger on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 4 million times. In the video, she can be seen smiling, with the text: "Me thinking about the time my five inch (13cm) finger went viral." Thinking back to the time, she said she remembers being really insecure about it. But now she's embracing the feature. Mercea admits that she never expected her finger to receive so much recognition, winning her more than 22 000 followers, receiving more than 75 000 likes and attracting thousands of comments.

Speaking to LADbible, Mercea said: "I would say I realised it was longer than usual a couple of years ago. At first, it was an insecurity, but then I realised it was actually pretty funny and something that would always bring out laughs."

Mercea said: "The reaction to my TikTok has been insane. I never thought it would reach the level that it has.

"It is so awesome and crazy to think that I am even talking to you about having an article on my finger. I am really trying to get into modelling, and hopefully my TikTok has reached people in the industry too."

Commenting on her toes, Mercea said: "And yes, my toes are also very long! Whenever I drop products in the shower, I will pick them up with my toes instead of reaching over.“

WATCH: