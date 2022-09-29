WATCH: You’ll never want to use a hand air dryer ever again after watching this video

We all know that it’s vital to wash your hands after using the toilet. Not washing your hands is downright nasty!

When you find yourself in a public toilet you should wash your hands even more vigorously. Have you seen how surgeons scrub down before performing an operation? Well, that’s how you should be washing your hands after using a public toilet. These days, most public toilets are well equipped with soap, hot water and even sanitiser.

You even have options for drying your hands. You can either use paper towels or opt for hand air dryers. Many people, including myself, would opt for the air dryer because it dries your hands quickly and warms them up at the same time. However, after watching this viral video I will never ever use a hand air dryer again.

If you’re a germaphobe and thought that the air dryer was your best option, you’re going to have to sit down for this. A TikTok account, named PhoneSoap, posts videos showing how many germs are on everyday items. They take samples from the objects, take them back to a lab and test how many germs are on the object.

In their bio, it says “What germy things should we test next?” With all their videos captioned “How germy is it?” This particular video, which has since gone viral, with more than 24 million views, does a comparison test between how many germs you pick up when either shaking your hands dry or using a hand air dryer.

In the video, you see the person waving the sample in the air to simulate shaking your hands dry and another placing it under an air dryer. After testing it, viewers are shown the results and get to see just how many germs are on each. The results are shocking!