WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu expands her portfolio to penis enlargement 'consultant'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African media personality Zodwa Wabantu is known for flaunting her body and letting it all hang loose on social media.

The socialite shocked her fans when she promoted a video of her friend's penis enlargement procedure on Instagram.

In a video clip, Zodwa is with a doctor in a surgery and the doctor is measuring the men’s penis, length and width.





Zodwa is seen asking her friend about the size that he requested from the doctor, and she says she will be witnessing the before to compare the final results.





She captioned the post: “penis enlargement. Increases length, thickness,strength erection,rejuvenation and better ejaculation.’’





Musician Busiswa Gqulu jokingling tagged people and said she is tempted to ask what size they want. While Sindisiwe Zungu, commonly known as DJ Cndo, praised the surgeon and said “there’s nothing that can’t be fixed!”





Over the past few months, Zodwa has also been promoting products made by her surgeon, even though she says she’s not using it because she likes the way she looks.





During lockdown, she has kept her fans entertained by participating in the #lockdownchallenge that saw South Africans play soccer with toilet paper. Zodwa had a bit of a twist to the challenge, by competing in her bra and thong.





Last week, she motivated her fans to exercise, by exercising in a g-string and sneakers in her home.





Watch the video below:











