Zodwa has undergone a series of aesthetic treatments over the last few months Picture: Supplied

Everyone seems to be talking about vaginal rejuvenation lately and now Zodwa Wabantu is showing us how it's done. In a video posted on her Instagram feed, Wabantu is seen lying in the doctor's rooms while a specialist rejuvenates her vagina.

The controversial dancer and socialite spoke to her doctor about women “not feeling the same” especially after giving birth and the doctor gave advice on how vaginal tightening treatment helps.

She's no stranger to cosmetic improvements.

Wabantu has undergone a series of aesthetic treatments over the last few months which include a vampire facial and having a non-surgical breast lift.

The vaginal rejuvenation trend started to gain popularity in Hollywood a few years ago, spurred on by reality TV. "The Real Housewives" stars Sonja Morgan, Kelly Dodd and Cynthia Bailey have all undergone vaginal surgery. This made it a popular choice for women considering their cosmetic options and intimate health care.

Dr Katrien Dehaeck, a gynecologist at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town who specialises in vulvovaginal health says: “There has been an increase in the number of referrals and requests for treatments of this nature and the main reason is that women don’t believe they look normal ‘down there’.”





