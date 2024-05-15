By Tshegofatso Malatsi We conducted a social experiment and asked the Meta’s Artificial Intelligence bot to explain the National Health Insurance Bill in pop culture terms. This in light of President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to sign the NHI Bill into law on Wednesday.

Meta introduced AI to their social media apps recently, making it easier to have information ready at your fingertips. Billions of people interact with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp daily. The AI tool can be used for all manner of tasks, from the goofy to the mundane, but the idea is that it gives users moderately accurate information quickly. It can also explain complex bills, like the NHI Bill, in simple language that you can understand best. Who or what is Meta AI? Meta AI is a virtual artificial intelligence assistant that answers any question you have in real time. Owned by Meta, an umbrella company for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The AI chatbot was made available in April through the search bar on the various apps. Big words can sometimes make it a bit hard to understand important subjects, but everything becomes easy to understand when it is explained in simple language that is easy to understand. A language that has a way of explaining things to make it easier for people more especially the younger generation to understand is pop culture.

A healthcare superhero! We asked Meta AI on WhatsApp: “Bestie, what is the South African National Health Bill in pop culture terms?” This is how it the Meta AI on WhatsApp responded: “Hey there, bestie! In pop culture terms, the South African National Health Bill is like a "Healthcare Superhero"!

“It's a law that aims to protect and provide quality healthcare to all South Africans, regardless of their background or financial situation. “Think of it like a "healthcare safety net" that ensures everyone has access to essential medical services. Here's a breakdown of what it does:

- Universal healthcare coverage - Equal access to healthcare for all - Protection from financial ruin due to medical bills

- Improved healthcare quality and standards - Stronger health system governance In short, it's like a "healthcare cape" that wraps around the country, keeping everyone safe and healthy!”