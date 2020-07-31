Welcome to IOL Lifestyle's first Health digital magazine

This year’s winter is slightly different with many people working from home, but there are some who still have to venture out and brave the cold and rainy weather.

So, whether you are stuck at home or travelling out every day, you shouldn’t let your guard down. You need to keep warm, boost your immune systems, eat healthily and stay active.

Everywhere in South Africa, people can agree that winter is at its peak. Every day the weather has been playing havoc- it’s warm one day and the next two or three days we are freezing.

There have been reports of snow in other parts of the country and temperatures are expected to continue to drop in the coming weeks.

This year’s flu season also comes with anxiety and fear because of the similarity of symptoms to Covid-19.