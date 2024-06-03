Western Cape school reintroduces masks as RSV cases increase

The Western Cape health department has advised the public to take extra precautions against respiratory infections, which are expected to rise during the winter season. Over the past four weeks, more than 50% of pneumonia cases in children admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital have been attributed to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Provincial department spokesperson Byron La Hoe, said the hospital has seen an increase in RSV cases. “Although RSV is not routinely tested for, we know from the children in the Paediatric ICU with RSV pneumonia/bronchiolitis that RSV is present and particularly problematic at this time of year,” said La Hoe. The department said ti noted that RSV was currently at its peak circulation in the country.

From January 01, to May 26, they detected 524 cases of influenza, 642 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), 139 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 24 cases of Bordetella pertussis. This has prompted a school in Cape Town to reinstate face mask wearing to protect young children. A letter sent to parents of students at Heideveld Primary School last week highlighted concerns about the spread of RSV and flu viruses and urged parents to ensure their children wear face masks at school.

The department dismissed reports of a new Covid variant but recommended taking necessary precautions. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Kerry Mauchline clarified that the decision to reinstate face masks was not a directive from the department but a precautionary measure by the school's management. "The school recommended that children with flu symptoms wear a mask as a precautionary measure to prevent illness and ensure students do not miss upcoming exams. No student will be sent home for not wearing a mask," said Mauchline.