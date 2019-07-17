With panties and pants, anything under 60 degrees won’t kill bacteria. Picture: Pexels

Chances are that when you wash your underwear you use cold water.



Now experts warn it may be a breeding ground for unseeded bacteria.





Dr Lisa Ackerley says washing your underwear at 30ºC or 40ºC could leave them a bacteria-filled mess.





Ackerley says: "When it comes to panties and pants, anything under 60 degrees won’t kill bacteria.





"Don’t put the knickers in with the tea towels on a low wash, because you might have faecal contamination in your knickers and you wouldn’t want that near your kitchen."





However, she explains in a blog post there's no hard and fast rule on how often you need to wash your clothes, but there were a few items that needed more regular cleaning.



