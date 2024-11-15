Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

What is a yeast infection? Causes, symptoms and tips on how to prevent it

File picture

Published Nov 15, 2024

At some point in any woman’s life, they will get a yeast infection.

A yeast infection, also known as candidiasis, is a common fungal infection that often affects the vagina.

It’s caused by an overgrowth of a type of fungus called Candida albicans, which naturally lives in one’s body.

While it is usually harmless, certain factors can cause it to multiply, leading to an infection.

Causes of a yeast infection

Several factors can contribute to the development of yeast infections.

Hormonal changes: Fluctuations in hormone levels, particularly oestrogen, can create a favourable environment for Candida growth.

This is why yeast infections are common during pregnancy, menopause, and while using hormonal birth control.

Yeast infections are common during pregnancy. Picture: Daniel Reche / Pexels

Antibiotic use: Antibiotics can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the body, allowing Candida to thrive.

Weakened immune system: A compromised immune system can make individuals more susceptible to yeast infections.

Poor hygiene: Inadequate hygiene practices, especially in warm and moist areas, can promote fungal growth.

Tight-fitting clothing: Wearing tight clothing, particularly underwear, can trap moisture and create a warm, humid environment that encourages yeast growth.

Symptoms of a yeast infection

Vaginal itching: This is often the most noticeable symptom.

Vaginal burning: A painful sensation, especially during urination or sex.

Unusual vaginal discharge: It may be thick, white, and clumpy, similar to cottage cheese.

Preventing yeast infections

Wear cotton underwear: Cotton is breathable and helps keep the genital area dry.

Avoid synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture.

Opt for cotton underwear. Picture: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Practice good hygiene: Gently clean the genital area with mild, unscented soap and water.

Avoid douching, as it can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria.

Avoid tight clothing: Tight clothing can trap moisture and create a warm, moist environment that promotes fungal growth.

Opt for loose-fitting clothes, especially underwear.

Control blood sugar levels: For people with diabetes, maintaining stable blood sugar levels can help prevent yeast infections.

Limit sugar intake: High sugar intake can create a favourable environment for yeast growth.

Avoid irritants: Strong soaps, perfumes, and harsh chemicals can irritate the genital area.

Choose gentle, fragrance-free products.

Use barrier methods during sex: Condoms can help prevent the spread of yeast infections between sexual partners

