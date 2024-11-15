What is a yeast infection? Causes, symptoms and tips on how to prevent it

At some point in any woman’s life, they will get a yeast infection.
A yeast infection, also known as candidiasis, is a common fungal infection that often affects the vagina.
It’s caused by an overgrowth of a type of fungus called Candida albicans, which naturally lives in one’s body.
While it is usually harmless, certain factors can cause it to multiply, leading to an infection.
Causes of a yeast infection
Several factors can contribute to the development of yeast infections.
Hormonal changes: Fluctuations in hormone levels, particularly oestrogen, can create a favourable environment for Candida growth.
This is why yeast infections are common during pregnancy, menopause, and while using hormonal birth control.
Antibiotic use: Antibiotics can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the body, allowing Candida to thrive.
Weakened immune system: A compromised immune system can make individuals more susceptible to yeast infections.
Poor hygiene: Inadequate hygiene practices, especially in warm and moist areas, can promote fungal growth.
Tight-fitting clothing: Wearing tight clothing, particularly underwear, can trap moisture and create a warm, humid environment that encourages yeast growth.
Symptoms of a yeast infection
Vaginal itching: This is often the most noticeable symptom.
Vaginal burning: A painful sensation, especially during urination or sex.
Unusual vaginal discharge: It may be thick, white, and clumpy, similar to cottage cheese.
Preventing yeast infections
Wear cotton underwear: Cotton is breathable and helps keep the genital area dry.
Avoid synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture.
Practice good hygiene: Gently clean the genital area with mild, unscented soap and water.
Avoid douching, as it can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria.
Avoid tight clothing: Tight clothing can trap moisture and create a warm, moist environment that promotes fungal growth.
Opt for loose-fitting clothes, especially underwear.
Control blood sugar levels: For people with diabetes, maintaining stable blood sugar levels can help prevent yeast infections.
Limit sugar intake: High sugar intake can create a favourable environment for yeast growth.
Avoid irritants: Strong soaps, perfumes, and harsh chemicals can irritate the genital area.
Choose gentle, fragrance-free products.
Use barrier methods during sex: Condoms can help prevent the spread of yeast infections between sexual partners
