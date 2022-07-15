What is brain fog and what else can cause it besides Covid-19?

Brain fog is a set of symptoms that many individuals experience. Although it is not a true medical condition, its symptoms make it a frustrating and exhausting occurrence. Brain fog may also be referred to as fuzzy-headedness and mental fatigue. It includes a long list of similar brain symptoms such as forgetfulness, haziness, and poor concentration and it may be caused by a host of different underlying conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

A new study shows that brain fog, fatigue, and neuropsychological effects are most prevalent among people with persistent symptoms after Covid-19, a condition commonly known as “long Covid”. The study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences collected data from eighty-seven Covid-19 patients from February 2020 to May 2021 with symptoms beyond six months after infection and found that brain fog, fatigue, headache, anxiety and sleep issues, were most prevalent. A new study shows that brain fog, fatigue, and neuropsychological effects are most prevalent among people with persistent symptoms after Covid-19. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach What causes it?

Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert Vanessa Ascencao says in addition to long Covid-19, brain fog can be caused by chronic stress, hormone changes, lack of sleep, an unhealthy diet, certain medications, including cancer treatments like chemotherapy, and health conditions such as fibromyalgia, depression, hypothyroidism and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s Disease, and it can affect performance at work and school, and make it difficult to complete tasks. Ascencao says research shows that a lack of nutrients could contribute to memory loss, cognitive decline, depression, and anxiety, and increased intake of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation which may help improve brain function and reduce brain fog.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In addition to fruits and vegetables, increase intake of fatty fish and healthy fats such as avocado, nuts, seeds, and cold pressed olive oil, and foods rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits, kiwis, red bell peppers, spinach, and kale which are found to help reduce brain fog and chronic fatigue. “Optimise your health by getting good sleep, daily movement, practising mindfulness and self-care, drinking lots of water, and nourishing the body with the best quality food and nutrients.

Story continues below Advertisement