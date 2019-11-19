London - A man suffering from severe breathing problems was diagnosed with "feather duvet lung" after switching his bedding.
The otherwise healthy 43-year-old suddenly became constantly exhausted and could barely climb the stairs without running out of breath.
For months, doctors struggled to diagnose his lung damage – until he told them he had recently changed his bedding.
The man, whose story has been published anonymously in the journal BMJ Case Reports, was diagnosed with swelling inside his lungs caused by the feathers in his duvet and pillows after switching from synthetic bedding.
Doctors said a similar problem was sometimes seen in bird keepers. He began breathing normally after taking steroids and removing the feather bedding from his room.