What is the primary function of the vagina? No, it’s not that

Washington - A Texas physician has unveiled the primary function of the vagina that clocked 567 300 views after the "vaginacologist" teased audiences about it on TikTok. Dr Teresa Irwin, who specialises in female pelvic dysfunctions, posted a video on social media tickling users to guess the primary function of a woman's private part, reported New York Post.

Before the viral video was deleted, many viewers came up with answers such as - procreation, having periods and so on. However, Dr Irwin said that these were not the primary function of the vagina. Irwin, who appeared in blue scrubs as she asked viewers to guess the primary function of a woman's private part, negated what most people believed as the main function of a vagina is to "have babies."

"Yes, the vagina serves the purpose to have babies, but we can also have babies through an abdominal incision, otherwise known as a Caesarean section," she stated. Teasing for more answers from viewers, Irwin admitted that the vagina does serve the function of having periods. However, she declined to consider it as the primary function, reported New York Post. After a tantalizing session of answers, she revealed to audiences the primary function as none other than having sex.

The TikTok doc revealed her answer, cheekily stating, "Sex!" Explaining her answer, Irwin said that after menopause, vagina stops both the functions of periods, as well as, procreation, while what continues after that is "sex". "Sex serves as the primary function of the vagina: "Why? Because once you go through menopause, you can no longer have periods, and you can no longer have babies. But what can you continue to have? Sex!", said the Texas physician.

Her answer was further authenticated after many female viewers shared secrets from their own sex lives. "It only gets BETTER!!!! 65 and lovin' it!!" one mature-aged TikTok user enthused. "My new favourite doctor!" another woman chimed in humorously.

"Thank you for the reminder, I've let mine get a little dusty for the last two years!" a third female joked. Meanwhile, Irwin's video also attracted the attention of many male viewers, who also shared their thoughts, reported New York Post.

@dr.teresa.irwin If your uterus was a person... 👹![CDATA[]]>🥳![CDATA[]]>💋 ♬ Sunrise - Official Sound Studio "My wife apparently didn't get the message!" one sex-starved man quipped. Dr Irwin boasts more than 80 000 followers on TikTok, where she frequently shares videos about vaginal health.