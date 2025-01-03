What to do if you encounter a snake or get bitten

With the snake season in full swing, it is crucial to know what steps to take if you are bitten by a snake, especially in South Africa where snake encounters are common in summer. On Thursday, I hiked up Lions Head and overheard numerous conversations about encounters with snakes, which are common sights when hiking or in gardens that are close to greenbelts or open spaces.

Many myths and old wives' tales about snakebites, such as sucking out the venom or killing the snake to bring to the hospital, should be strictly avoided. While snakebites can occur when people are asleep, most bites tend to happen below the knee when someone inadvertently steps on a snake. The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) provides helpful advice on what to do if you encounter a snake and what to do in the event of a bite.

What to do If you encounter a snake Step back immediately Take at least five paces away from the snake and observe it from a safe distance. Be aware that some snakes can spit venom up to 3 metres. Never attempt to catch or kill the snake

Unless you are trained in safe snake removal and have the appropriate equipment, avoid trying to capture or harm the snake. Never use items like garden gloves or braai tongs for removal. Clear the area Make sure to remove people and pets, especially dogs, from the vicinity. Dogs are natural hunters and may try to kill a snake, which can be dangerous.

Contact a snake remove Use the ASI Snakes app, which lists over 800 qualified snake removers in South Africa. What to do if you are bitten by a snake Stay calm

Keeping calm is crucial. Ensure the snake is no longer in the immediate area, as a second bite can complicate the situation. Do not use tight bandages or tourniquets Avoid applying tight bands around the bite site, as these can be harmful.

Do not attempt to cut or suck out the venom There is no benefit to cutting the bite or trying to suck out the venom — snake venom cannot be removed this way. Seek medical attention immediately

Transport the victim to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible. You can remove jewellery or tight clothing around the bite site to reduce swelling, and keep the affected limb elevated above the heart to ease pain. Oxygen is vital The primary cause of death from snakebites is a lack of oxygen.

The black mamba and Cape cobra are particularly dangerous. If the victim is hospitalised and has difficulty breathing, medical professionals can stabilise the patient, intubate, and ventilate if necessary. Antivenom This should only be administered by a doctor in a hospital setting. Many snakebites are not severe, and the majority of hospitalised victims do not require antivenom as treatment is generally symptomatic.

Do not take the snake to the hospital It is not necessary for doctors to see the snake that bit you. However, taking a clear photo of the snake may help them identify the type of venom and the symptoms to monitor. Treatment is typically based on the symptoms rather than the snake species. Snakes typically avoid humans Most snakes will try to escape when disturbed. However, snakes that are threatened or stepped on may act in self-defence.

How to keep snakes away from your property There are no proven snake repellents, including substances like Jeyes Fluid, mothballs, diesel, old oil, and various commercial products. Maintain your garden Keep your garden tidy and remove piles of rubble or other items that could provide shelter for snakes.

Remove attractants Water features, pet food left outside, and aviaries can attract snakes as they hunt for small animals like rodents or toads. Create physical barriers